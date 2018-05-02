Barber beaten to death over shaving row in Kamptee, 3 arrested

Nagpur: Old Kamptee police have rounded up three miscreants for allegedly thrashing a 55-year-old barbar to death at his shop at Old Khalasi line on Friday night.

The deceased has been identifed as Sudesh Hansaraj Thule.

Cops have booked the accused identified as Akash Kacharuji Hate (32), Rohit alias Raja Kacharuji Hate (26) and Rohit Munna Pande (20) on the charges of murder.

Thule reportedly had a heated argument over shaving with accused Hate who came as his customer at around 9 pm. The miffed accused had abused the barber which led to a scuffle.

Though, Hate left after the minor argument only to return with his two accomplices at around 9:30 pm. The three assaulted Thule with tiles, wooden rods and other hard object.

With severe injures on head, Thule was rushed to Kamptee Municipal Hospital where the doctors had declared him dead.