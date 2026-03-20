Underage driving: Parent fined Rs 30,000, vehicle registration cancelled in Nagpur

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Nagpur: In a stern enforcement drive against reckless road violations, the Traffic Police in Lakadganj cracked down on underage driving, booking both a minor and his parent in a case that sends a strong message across Nagpur.

Acting on strict directives from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani to curb dangerous practices like wrong-side driving, triple riding, and minors behind the wheel, police intercepted a motorcycle at Chandrashekhar Azad Chowk on March 13.

Upon verification, the rider was found to be just 16 years old. The vehicle was immediately seized, and his father, Yogesh Laxminarayan Khairwal (52), was summoned to the spot.

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Police registered offences under Section 199(A) of the Motor Vehicles Act against the minor and under Sections 5/180 against the father for knowingly allowing an underage child to drive.

Court comes down heavily

The case was swiftly produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Motor Vehicles Court, Nagpur, which took a tough stand. The court imposed:

• Rs 25,000 fine under Section 199(A)

• Rs 5,000 fine under Sections 5/180

Failure to pay the penalties will invite six months’ imprisonment for each offence, underlining the seriousness of the violation.

Strict punitive measures

In a further blow, the vehicle’s registration has been suspended for 12 months, while the minor has been barred from obtaining a driving licence until the age of 25.

The action highlights the Traffic Police’s zero-tolerance approach and serves as a clear warning to parents, allowing minors to drive will invite severe legal and financial consequences.

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