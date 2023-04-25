Banner with “Fadnavis Future Chief Minister” words creates political buzz in Nagpur

Nagpur: The political developments in the state have been gaining momentum for the past few days. In Nagpur, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s banner with the content ‘Future Chief Minister’ has sparked a political debate.

BJP leader and Butibori Nagar Parishad President Bablu Gautam has put up this banner at various places.

Devendra Fadnavis was elected by the people in 2019 with a majority. At that time, BJP and Shiv Sena contested the election in alliance. The people did not want Uddhav Thackeray to be the Chief Minister, said Bablu Gautam adding that Fadnavis is still the Chief Minister in the minds of the people of Maharashtra.

