4 New Kamptee cops suspended for ‘gambling on duty’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: Acting tough on the cops for neglecting their duties despite being deployed for night patrolling, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5 Shravan Dath S has suspended four sepoys for gambling on duty.

According to police sources, Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Lakadganj Zone was on night round a couple of days back, when he found four sepoys – Aniket Sangle, Raju Nikhar, Surendra Shendre and one other – indulged in gambling activities on duty. Following which they received reprimand from the ACP, who later reported the matter to Zonal DCP Dath.

Advertisement

Speaking to Nagpur Today, DCP Shravan Dath S said, “The cops were found neglecting their duties despite being deployed for Night Patrolling, due to which their suspension order was issued,” he said.

It may be recalled that the irresponsible behaviour of Nagpur cops has been making news in recent times. Recently, in a bizarre incident that has left the Nagpur police department red-faced, a water cooler has been reportedly stolen from the Gokulpeth Police Chowki under Ambazari Police Station. Although police sources have confirmed the news, Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar of Ambazari has denied the incident.

The incident was reported to have occurred in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Miscreants are said to have stolen the water cooler from the police post, despite the presence of cops on duty. The matter came to light on Tuesday morning when the police officers on duty noticed the cooler was missing.

The news has caused a stir among the top brass of the Nagpur police department. The police personnel deployed at Gokulpeth Police Chowki alerted their superiors but received a stern reprimand in exchange, as per the sources.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement