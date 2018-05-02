Banned tobacco worth Rs 75 lakh seized in Wadi

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of city Crime Branch on Wednesday raided AMS Transport under Wadi Police and seized a cache of banned and scented tobacco worth Rs 75 lakh. Besides arresting accused identified as Ajay Mohanrao Sontakke (40), a resident of Dabha road, Wadi and Mahendrasingh Rokampalsingh Baghel (22), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, cops have also seized a truck (MH/40/BL/2421).

According to police sources, the sleuths of SSB received a tip-off on the illegal storage of scented tobacco. Acting swift, the SSB squad led by PI Kishor Parvate, API Atul Ingole, constables Manojsingh Chauhan, Praveen Fadnde, Chaya Raut and Sadhna Raut stormed the godown of AMS transport and found 208 sacks of H-5 premium chewing tobacco, hot premium pan masala. Cops have arrested two persons and seized goods to the tune of Rs 1.10 crore.

The drive was planned under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Nilesh Bharne and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gajanan Rajmane.