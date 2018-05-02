Young woman duped of Rs 64 k by a man she met on matrimonial site

Nagpur: A 29-year-old woman was allegedly duped by a guy she met on matrimonial site between November 28, 2019 and December 10, 2019. The accused has been identified as Pranay Dattaram Narnaware had fleeced the amount of Rs 64,000 citing family emergency, from the woman. The incident occurred under Ajni police.

According to police sources, complainant Roshani Sudhakar Dhole, a resident of Omkar Nagar (originally a resident of Railway Colony, Wardha) had came across accused Narnaware back in November 2019 on matrimonial site – Jeevansathee.com. The duo soon started talking and subsequently liking each other.

In the meantime, Narnaware had also proposed the victim. Amid which Narnaware had stressed some family emergency and seek Rs 64,000. As accused had promised to marry the victim, she didn’t hesitate and gave the amount to Narnaware. However, soon as he got the money, the accused turned off his phone. Victim then sensed something amiss and approached Ajni police station.

Ajni police have booked the accused Narnaware under Section 420, 406 of the IPC and started the probe.