Published On : Sat, Jun 21st, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

3-yr old boy dies as e-rickshaw overturns at his home in Wathoda

Advertisement

Nagpur: A tragic accident claimed the life of a three-year-old boy after an e-rickshaw overturned at his residence in Aradhana Nagar, Bidgaon, under Wathoda Police limits here on Friday.

The incident occurred on June 20, around 1:00 pm, when Sunil Karulal Lillare (32) was unloading cement frames from his e-rickshaw. Meanwhile, his son, Divyansh, was playing inside the parked vehicle. Suddenly, the rickshaw moved forward, lost control, and overturned from the driver’s side. The child sustained a critical head injury.

Gold Rate
17 June 2025
Gold 24 KT 99,000 /-
Gold 22 KT 92,100 /-
Silver/Kg 1,07,300/-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

He was rushed to Seven Star Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered an accidental death report at Wathoda Police Station based on Lillare’s statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement