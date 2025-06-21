3-yr old boy dies as e-rickshaw overturns at his home in Wathoda

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tragic accident claimed the life of a three-year-old boy after an e-rickshaw overturned at his residence in Aradhana Nagar, Bidgaon, under Wathoda Police limits here on Friday.

The incident occurred on June 20, around 1:00 pm, when Sunil Karulal Lillare (32) was unloading cement frames from his e-rickshaw. Meanwhile, his son, Divyansh, was playing inside the parked vehicle. Suddenly, the rickshaw moved forward, lost control, and overturned from the driver’s side. The child sustained a critical head injury.

He was rushed to Seven Star Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered an accidental death report at Wathoda Police Station based on Lillare’s statement.