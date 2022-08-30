Banks to remain closed for 13 days in September in various states

Advertisement

Nagpur: If you are thinking of going to the bank in the month of September for bank related works, then definitely check the holiday calendar of Reserve Bank of India once. Banks in India will be closed for up to 13 days in September 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the RBI, banks will be closed for 8 days, apart from weekends in September 2022.

State-wise holidays in September include Ganesh Chaturthi, Karma Puja, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Indrajatra, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, among other occasions.

Banks will remain closed across different states, as per the holidays’ list. It must be noted that banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

Bank holidays September 2022:

•September 1, 2022 (Thursday): Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – Panaji

•September 6, 2022 (Tuesday): Karma Puja – Ranchi

•September 7, 2022 (Wednesday): First Onam — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

•September 8, 2022 (Thursday): Thiruvonam — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

•September 9, 2022 (Friday): Indrajatra – Gangtok

•September 10, 2022 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

•September 21, 2022 (Wednesday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

•September 26, 2022 (Monday): Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi — Imphal, Jaipur

Weekend holidays in September 2022:

•September 4, 2022: Sunday

•September 10, 2022: Second Saturday

•September 11, 2022: Sunday

•September 18, 2022: Sunday

•September 24, 2022: Fourth Saturday

•September 25, 2022: Sunday

Branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the bank holidays notified by the RBI. The holidays will come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

