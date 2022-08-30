NMC’s Nuisance Detection Squad seizes 3000 kg of banned plastic

Advertisement

Nagpur: On the basis of secret information, the Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of Nagpur Municipal Corporation seized around 3000 kg of banned plastic brought from Gujarat. This is the biggest action taken by the NDS in a single day so far.

Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the Nuisance Detection Squad of the NMC took action against 10 establishments on Monday and recovered a fine of Rs. 7.50lakh. The Nuisance Detection Squads of Dhantoli, Gandhibagh, Satranjipura and Lakadganj zones took action. Based on secret information, NDS team chief Virsen Tambe and his team took action against firms in Small Factory Area, Lakadganj and Mauranipur Transport Company and collected a fine of Rs. 20,000.

The NDS has taken action against the shop Jai Durga Enterprises at Cotton Market under Dhantoli Zone and collected a fine of Rs 5,000 for using banned plastic bags.

A fine of Rs 5,000 each was levied against Modern Textiles in Itwari in Gandhibagh Zone, Vinkar Colony in Satranjipura Zone and Ghatakhaye Agarbatti in Tandapeth. The Nuisance Detection Squad collected a fine of Rs 5,000 each from traders Sanjay Jangid, Ved Prakash Pandey, Dadu Bhai, Shyam Bhai for using plastic bags. A total of 2,948 kg of plastic was seized under the operation. The plastic seized by the team came from Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Atmanand Godbole of Narendranagar was fined Rs 8,000 for spreading tree waste on his open plot. A fine of Rs 12,000 was levied on the owner of Dinesh Misthann Bhandar and Natrang Bar and Restaurant at Kharbi Road for littering and non-payment of garbage charges. A fine of Rs 10,000 was levied on Bajrang Bali Construction at Vaishalinagar in Ashinagar Zone for spreading construction materials along the road. A fine of Rs 5,000 was levied on Shyam Opticals in the zone on Tuesday. A fine of Rs 5,000 was levied on the trespasser at Zingabai Takli.

