Two bogus scribes extorting money arrested by Nagpur cops

Nagpur: Ganeshpeth police in Nagpur have arrested two bogus journalists who blackmailed and extorted money from a pharmacist, according to a report in the local media.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Bhagwandas Kalyani and Sachin Rameshsingh Bais.

According to the report, several offences of cheating have been registered against the accused Kalyani. He posed himself as a worker of a national political party and journalist and extorted money.

The report said that one Nishant Gupta runs a medical shop Kanchan Medical Stores at Mayo Hospital Square. The accused were blackmailing Gupta saying he sold spurious drugs and will be raided. With this tactic, the accused duo extorted Rs 5,000 in the month of February this year and since then were demanding money from Gupta frequently. The accused Kalyani even demanded Rs 5 lakh from the pharmacist. When Gupta refused, the accused were pressuring him to hand over Rs 1 lakh. But finally, they readied to accept Rs 20,000 when Gupta refused.

According to the report, the accused bogus scribes were visiting Gupta since Monday morning. This time, Gupta prepared audio and video clippings of the two accused and later lodged a complaint with Ganeshpeth police.Acting on the complaint, Police Inspector Bharat Kshirsagar sent a team of cops for action. As the accused duo came to Gupta for taking money around 8 pm, the police team caught them red-handed.

During investigation, police came to know that some accomplices were working with the two accused and cops are searching for them. Cops also came to know that the accused Kalyani had clipped photographs with some police officials on the pretext of extending help during Covid time. He had then uploaded the photos in social media and indulged in cheating.

