Published On : Wed, Jun 12th, 2019

Bank of Baroda officials booked for Rs 3 crore loan fraud in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Seven employees of Bank of Baroda, Gittikhadan branch have been accused of disbursing loan of Rs 3 crore to Sanjay Motumal Kukreja (44) without completing valid paperwork, during the period between 2013 and 2016. The alleged fraud came to the fore after bank manager Raju Purushottam Amaru (50) filed a complaint with Gittikhadan police this year.

Besides Kukreja, a resident of Kushi Nagar, cops have booked bank officials Mahesh Udarnmal Bhateja (41), a resident of Laxmi Palace, Kushi Nagar, Ajay Gangadhar Sute (41), resident of Plot. No. 165, Dhadhiwal Lay-out, Vaman Hedau (61), a resident of Wadi, Dhritesh Sunil Manna (32), a resident of Aurangabad, Ramesh Chandrabhan Lambhate (53), resident of Ayodhya Nagar, Rajesh Mahaveerprasad Khare (54), a resident of Abhyankar Nagar and Vijay Ramchandra Petakar (54), a resident of Juna Jaripatka in this connection.

In his complaint the Bank of Baroda manager told Gittikhadan police that, without verification and valid paper works, the seven bank employees had awarded loan of Rs 3 crore to accused Kukreja and defrauded the bank between July 4, 2013 and March 31, 2016. However, the lid was blown over the scam during the audit this year, hence the compliant.

Based on the complaint filed by manager Amaru, cops have booked all the accused under Sections 406, 420, 468, 34 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.

