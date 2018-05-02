    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 15th, 2021

    Bank manager duped by on-line fraudster of Rs 40,000

    Nagpur: A Bank manager was duped by on-line fraudster of Rs 40,010 on pretext of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) information of his PayTm wallet, Hingna police officials said.

    According to police, Manager of Navrup Nidhi Bank – Rupesh Manikrao Dharmik (45), a resident of Plot No. 52, Laxminarayan Nagar, Mahajanwadi – received a phone call on July 7, 2020 at 10.30 am.

    The caller introduced himself as customer care executive of PayTm company. He sent a link on the mobile phone of Dharmik and asked him to complete form through the link to update KYC of his PayTm wallet.
    Soon after the form was filled by Dharmik, the fraudster withdrew the cash from his bank account. Dharmik realised the fraud after receiving alert messages of the transactions, police officials said. An offence under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC was registered by Hingna police.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Bank manager duped by on-line fraudster of Rs 40,000
    Bank manager duped by on-line fraudster of Rs 40,000
    Covid-19 cases on rise in Nagpur division too
    Covid-19 cases on rise in Nagpur division too
    कविवर्य सुरेश भट सभागृहात अत्याधुनिक सिनेमॅटिक स्क्रीन
    कविवर्य सुरेश भट सभागृहात अत्याधुनिक सिनेमॅटिक स्क्रीन
    Honorable Revenue Minister of Maharashtra and Vijaybabu Darda inaugurating the Dhande Eye Hospital on 14th February
    Honorable Revenue Minister of Maharashtra and Vijaybabu Darda inaugurating the Dhande Eye Hospital on 14th February
    भारत माता के प्रति अपने प्यार का इजहार करते हुए, व्यापारियों ने पुलवामा शहीदों को भी श्रद्धांजलि दी.
    भारत माता के प्रति अपने प्यार का इजहार करते हुए, व्यापारियों ने पुलवामा शहीदों को भी श्रद्धांजलि दी.
    महिलांचा भव्य संक्रांत मेळावा,कोरोना योद्धा सन्मान समारोह सम्पन्न
    महिलांचा भव्य संक्रांत मेळावा,कोरोना योद्धा सन्मान समारोह सम्पन्न
    पुनर्वसन मागणीचा प्रश्न निकाली काढा अन्यथा मनसे स्टाईल आंदोलन
    पुनर्वसन मागणीचा प्रश्न निकाली काढा अन्यथा मनसे स्टाईल आंदोलन
    प्रयत्न केल्यास यश नक्की मिळणार-ग्रामिण पोलीस अधिक्षक राकेश ओला
    प्रयत्न केल्यास यश नक्की मिळणार-ग्रामिण पोलीस अधिक्षक राकेश ओला
    Know Your Police Station: Ajni
    Know Your Police Station: Ajni
    Rising petrol, diesel prices have put transporters in tight spot: Karan Tuli
    Rising petrol, diesel prices have put transporters in tight spot: Karan Tuli
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145