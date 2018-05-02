Bank manager duped by on-line fraudster of Rs 40,000

Nagpur: A Bank manager was duped by on-line fraudster of Rs 40,010 on pretext of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) information of his PayTm wallet, Hingna police officials said.

According to police, Manager of Navrup Nidhi Bank – Rupesh Manikrao Dharmik (45), a resident of Plot No. 52, Laxminarayan Nagar, Mahajanwadi – received a phone call on July 7, 2020 at 10.30 am.

The caller introduced himself as customer care executive of PayTm company. He sent a link on the mobile phone of Dharmik and asked him to complete form through the link to update KYC of his PayTm wallet.

Soon after the form was filled by Dharmik, the fraudster withdrew the cash from his bank account. Dharmik realised the fraud after receiving alert messages of the transactions, police officials said. An offence under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC was registered by Hingna police.