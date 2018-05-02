Covid-19 cases on rise in Nagpur division too

NAGPUR: Districts in Amravati division recorded high number of Covid-19 cases in the last six days while all districts, except Nagpur, in Nagpur division had shown good control over the spread of virus.

However, on Sunday even Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in the division recorded more cases than number of recoveries, which resulted in 1,356 new cases in a day for Vidarbha.

It was the highest tally of single-day cases for the region this year so far.

Apart from Nagpur district which registered highest 455 cases for the day, other districts in Nagpur division also reported more cases than their previous day average on Sunday. Bhandara (19), Chandrapur (19), Gadchiroli (7), and Wardha (69) raised the alarm for east Vidarbha too. Gondia was the only district where only one new case was reported.