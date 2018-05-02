Cash Rs 1.50 lakh of woman stolen from hospital

Nagpur: Rupees 1.50 lakh cash of a woman was stolen from Saraswati Hospital in Rana Pratap Nagar police station area, police officials said.

According to police, Rajni Thakurwar(58)and her husband Anil (63) came to the hospital at Sneh Nagar on Friday night.

Rajni was sitting in the premises of the hospital with a bag containing cash. Unidentified person stole the cash from the bag and walked away from the spot. The theft came to fore at 9pm.

A case underSection379ofIndianPenal Code (IPC) was registered by Rana Pratap Nagar police. Further investigation is on.