Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Oct 3rd, 2020
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    All you MUST know about the new tax rules

    From road transport to health insurance, tax rules have changed from October 1.

    A slew of changes to direct and indirect taxes announced by the government earlier came into effect from October 1.

    Taxes

    1% tax deducted at source (TDS) applicable on e-commerce operator on sale of goods.
    However, certain exemptions have been provided to some modes or players such as insurance agents or aggregators after the first premium with some riders.

    0.1% tax collected at source (TCS) on sellers receiving Rs 50 lakh in the previous year from the sale of goods.
    TCS at the rate of 5% imposed on money remitted outside India.
    However, if the remittance is made out of a loan taken for higher education, the TCS rate will be 0.5 per cent of the money remitted.

    TV sets

    Customs duty of 5 per cent applicable on open cell panels, a critical part in TV manufacturing.

    Manufacturers say this will make TV sets costlier, but finance ministry sources allay fears over any major hike in prices.

    Road transport

    No need to carry physical copies of registration certificate and driving license, soft copies will do.

    Mobiles can be used navigating routes in such a manner that these don’t disturb drivers.

    LPG cylinders

    No free cylinders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

    Health insurance

    Prices of premium health insurance will rise as new rules come into effect.

    Credit cards

    Permission will have to be taken from banks if plastic cards are to be used outside India.

    People will now be able to register for preferences such as opt-in or opt-out services, spend limits, and other services for online transactions, etc.

    Ban on blending with mustard oil

    No other oil can be blended with mustard oil, according to new norms by the food regulator FSSAI.



    Trending In Nagpur
    Balya Binekar murder case: Cops may make more arrests
    Balya Binekar murder case: Cops may make more arrests
    Nagpur marks drop in Covid toll, over 65K recovered
    Nagpur marks drop in Covid toll, over 65K recovered
    गांधी जयंती पर कांग्रेस का हाथरस घटना के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन,जुटे सैकड़ो समर्थक
    गांधी जयंती पर कांग्रेस का हाथरस घटना के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन,जुटे सैकड़ो समर्थक
    कचर्‍यात मूल्य निर्मिती करणे शक्य : नितीन गडकरी
    कचर्‍यात मूल्य निर्मिती करणे शक्य : नितीन गडकरी
    देशपातळीवर स्वच्छ सुंदर सामुदायीक शौचालयात भंडा-याचा गौरव
    देशपातळीवर स्वच्छ सुंदर सामुदायीक शौचालयात भंडा-याचा गौरव
    Nagpur Varsity’s final year exams now from Oct 8
    Nagpur Varsity’s final year exams now from Oct 8
    कचर्‍यात मूल्य निर्मिती करणे शक्य : नितीन गडकरी
    कचर्‍यात मूल्य निर्मिती करणे शक्य : नितीन गडकरी
    स्मार्ट सिटीचा एकच ध्यास लहान -मोठ्यांना घेता यावा मोकळा श्वास
    स्मार्ट सिटीचा एकच ध्यास लहान -मोठ्यांना घेता यावा मोकळा श्वास
    एयरपोर्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन ( बापू कुटी ) पर महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा का किया अभिवादन
    एयरपोर्ट मेट्रो स्टेशन ( बापू कुटी ) पर महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा का किया अभिवादन
    संरक्षण गृहातील मुलींना कौशल्य विकासातून आत्मनिर्भर करणार -ॲड. यशोमती ठाकूर
    संरक्षण गृहातील मुलींना कौशल्य विकासातून आत्मनिर्भर करणार -ॲड. यशोमती ठाकूर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145