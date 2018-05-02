    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 7th, 2021

    Balcony of residential building collapses in Dhantoli Nagpur; none hurt

    Nagpur: A balcony of a flat in a a five- storey residential building collapsed on parked motorcycles in Dhantoli area here in Maharashtra on Monday evening, but nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

    A portion of the balcony located above the medical store in the building crashed on motorcycles around 6 pm, a Dhantoli police station official said.

    The building, constructed in the 1980s, has 92 flats.

    Fire Department officials removed the debris with the help of an excavator, the official added.

