Balcony of residential building collapses in Dhantoli Nagpur; none hurt

Nagpur: A balcony of a flat in a a five- storey residential building collapsed on parked motorcycles in Dhantoli area here in Maharashtra on Monday evening, but nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

A portion of the balcony located above the medical store in the building crashed on motorcycles around 6 pm, a Dhantoli police station official said.

The building, constructed in the 1980s, has 92 flats.

Fire Department officials removed the debris with the help of an excavator, the official added.