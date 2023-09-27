Bajaj Auto launches the Pulsar N150, India’s Favourite 150cc in a new avatar

Features 14.5 PS Peak Power with 13.5 Nm torque and single-channel ABS for superior braking and traction

Monoshock rear suspension and a sporty underbelly exhaust

The bike will be available in three striking colors – Racing Red, Ebony Black & Metallic Pearl White

Priced at ₹ 1,17,734 ex-showroom (Maharashtra)

Nagpur, 27 September 2023: Bajaj Auto, the world’s most valuable two-wheeler and three-wheeler company, launched the all-new Pulsar N150 in India. The Pulsar N150 is the perfect addition to the expanding Pulsar portfolio, which has seen a slew of sensational launches over the past 18 months, including the biggest ever Pulsar N250 and the incredibly successful Pulsar N160. With Pulsar N150, India’s largest-selling sports bike family finds a worthy new entrant that promises to not only retain the legions of Pulsarmaniacs but also add a host of new ones to the fold.

The design language boasts dynamic and energetic character lines, tighter proportions, and modern aero dynamism. The muscular tank is contrasted with a sleek, stylish waist section that extends to a contoured step seat, making for an eye-catching profile. It is equipped with a sportier underbelly exhaust that growls at higher RPMs. Floating body panels such as belly pan, front fairing, and front fender complete the imposing profile.

Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said, “Twenty years ago, we launched the first Pulsar 150 cc motorcycle that shook up the entry-level sport biking segment and has been India’s largest selling 150cc since then. With the N150, Pulsar is back to rule the road in its biggest and boldest avatar. Its aggressive styling, segment-leading features, stellar on-road performance and an incredibly attractive price point make it a splendid value addition to the Pulsar family. Our goal is to make the joy of riding accessible to everyone, and this new bike is a testimony to that mission.”

Performance: The new Bajaj Pulsar N150 is a powerhouse on two wheels, boasting an impressive 14.5 PS peak power and 13.5 Nm torque. Its wide torque band truly sets it apart, delivering oodles of usable torque across the entire RPM range, from the low end to the top. With this motorcycle, riders can experience the thrilling performance and effortless manoeuvrability in any riding situation. When it comes to rider safety, the Pulsar N150 delivers a massive win. The single-channel ABS offer superior braking control and traction, ensuring that riders can easily navigate any tricky road. A harmonious blend of power, precision, and safety, the Pulsar N150 elevates riding experiences to new heights.

Features: Celebrating innovation and performance, the new Bajaj Pulsar N150 sets new benchmarks in style and functionality. With its cutting-edge features, including the precision-engineered mono-shock suspension at the back for superior handling, a sporty underbelly exhaust that not only adds to its aesthetics but also enhances performance, and a segment-first LED projector headlamp that illuminates the path ahead, the Pulsar N150 is a true testament to Bajaj’s commitment to excellence. Adding to its agility, the wider 120 cross-section rear tyre delivers impeccable grip and stability, giving riders the confidence to conquer any road.

Style: The Pulsar N150 is meticulously crafted with a graphic scheme inspired by themes of ‘surgical precision’ and ‘contrasting finishes’ that feature piercing color breaks. It’s a visual masterpiece that not only turns heads but also sets a new standard in motorcycle aesthetics.

With a host of exciting features and new levels of refinement, the Pulsar N150 adds to the momentum of the brand. The bike holds the promise of bringing new maniacs into the Pulsar fold on the strength of its style and performance, which redefine what it means to ride with passion and precision.

About Bajaj Auto Ltd:

With over 21 million motorcycles sold in over 79 countries, the Bajaj brand is truly “The World’s Favourite Indian”. It is India’s No.1 motorcycle exporter, with two out of three bikes sold internationally carrying a Bajaj badge. The company is also the world’s largest manufacturer of three-wheelers. Bajaj Auto is the first two-wheeler company in the world to have reached a market cap of INR one trillion and continues to be the world’s most valuable two-wheeler company. It has been delivering products which have best-in-class design and technology and are built on uncompromised quality for the past 75 years. The company’s unwavering commitment towards new product initiatives has made it future-ready.

Specifications(Table)

Below are the specs & images:

Engine Type 4 Stroke – Single Cylinder-FI Engine Capacity (cc) 149.68 Power (Ps @ RPM) 14.5 Ps @ 8500 rpm Torque (Nm @ RPM) 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm Frame Structure Tubular Brake Type – Front 260 mm disc with single channel ABS Brake Type – Rear 130 mm drum Suspension- Front Telescopic, 31 mm- conventional fork Suspension- Rear Monoshock- Twin shock absorber Tyres- Front Tubeless tyre 90/90-17 Tyres- Rear Tubeless tyre 120/80-17 Speedometer Digital LCD with Analog pointer Headlamp LED Projector with LED Position lamps.

Colors:

Ebony Black

Metallic Pearl White

