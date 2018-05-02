Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jun 10th, 2019

Bag lifters prey on commuters at Ganeshpeth, Sitabuldi

Nagpur: Public transport proved costly for three persons including a Kolhapur based woman who were robbed of goods worth lakhs in various parts of city during their ride between Friday and Sunday.

First incident reported under Ganeshpeth police. Accompanied by his family a 30-year-old Jahid Ali a resident of Indira Gandhi, Adarsh Nagar boarded an auto from Ganeshpeth bus stop to reach his home on Friday morning. Jahid’s family was carrying three luggage bags and gold and silver ornaments were kept in one of them. As they deboarded autorickshaw at Adarsh Nagar, the auto driver zoomed away with one of bags. Despite the family made several attempts to stop him he fled from the spot, Jahid told Ganeshpeth cops.

Following the complaint filed by Jahid, cops have booked accused auto driver under Sections 379 of the IPC and started the investigation.

Similarly two incidents more of robbery were reported under Sitabuldi police where a middle aged woman from Kolhapur and a 39-year-old woman was relieved of gold ornaments to the tune of 1.47 lakh from bus and auto respectively.

Mahananda Ashok Solanke (45), a resident of Shivshri Bulding, Kolhapur was in the city on Sunday. She boarded a bus for Akola from Mor Bhavan bus stop at 12 pm. At around 12.30 pm when the bus reached Ravi Nagar, Mahananda reached out to her purse to pay for ticket. However, she was taken aback when she found that her purse carrying cash 1,800 and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 92,300 were missing.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mahananda, Sitabuldi police have registered an offence under Section 379 of the IPC and launched the manhunt of the accused.

Under similar circumstances, Aasha Ravindra Dhoke, a resident of Hingna was robbed of her black purse during the auto ride between Sitabuldi and Hingna. Following the compliant of the victim, Sitabuldi cops have registered an offence and started the probe.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Nagpur Crime News
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Maharashtra News
ग्रामीण भागातील वीज पुरवठा मध्यरात्री सुरळीत
ग्रामीण भागातील वीज पुरवठा मध्यरात्री सुरळीत
रामटेक मधून दहावीच्या परीक्षेत आदर्श विद्यालयाच्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे सुयश
रामटेक मधून दहावीच्या परीक्षेत आदर्श विद्यालयाच्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे सुयश
Hindi News
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
गोंदियाः झूलेलाल द्वार से होगा उद्धार
गोंदियाः झूलेलाल द्वार से होगा उद्धार
Trending News
Raw water scarcity, wind storms, power tripping and delayed Monsoon posing threat to city water supply
Raw water scarcity, wind storms, power tripping and delayed Monsoon posing threat to city water supply
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
Featured News
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
Trending In Nagpur
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
Two groups of youth booked for illegal assembly, thrashing in Ajni, Sitabuldi
Two groups of youth booked for illegal assembly, thrashing in Ajni, Sitabuldi
Bag lifters prey on commuters at Ganeshpeth, Sitabuldi
Bag lifters prey on commuters at Ganeshpeth, Sitabuldi
3 women including 19-yr-old girl molested in separate incidents
3 women including 19-yr-old girl molested in separate incidents
सप्तक के पुराने गानों ने बांधा समा, गायक रफ़ी, किशोर और आशा भोसले के सुनाए अनसुने किस्से
सप्तक के पुराने गानों ने बांधा समा, गायक रफ़ी, किशोर और आशा भोसले के सुनाए अनसुने किस्से
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
सा रे गा मा पा लिटल चैम्प’ 2019: नागपुर की सुगंधा दाते बनीं विनर
सा रे गा मा पा लिटल चैम्प’ 2019: नागपुर की सुगंधा दाते बनीं विनर
Eid milan party organised by Haji Abdul Khalique at Teka Naka
Eid milan party organised by Haji Abdul Khalique at Teka Naka
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
बच्चों हिम्मत करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती – डॉ. निशा ठाकुर
बच्चों हिम्मत करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती – डॉ. निशा ठाकुर
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145