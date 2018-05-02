Bag lifters prey on commuters at Ganeshpeth, Sitabuldi

Nagpur: Public transport proved costly for three persons including a Kolhapur based woman who were robbed of goods worth lakhs in various parts of city during their ride between Friday and Sunday.

First incident reported under Ganeshpeth police. Accompanied by his family a 30-year-old Jahid Ali a resident of Indira Gandhi, Adarsh Nagar boarded an auto from Ganeshpeth bus stop to reach his home on Friday morning. Jahid’s family was carrying three luggage bags and gold and silver ornaments were kept in one of them. As they deboarded autorickshaw at Adarsh Nagar, the auto driver zoomed away with one of bags. Despite the family made several attempts to stop him he fled from the spot, Jahid told Ganeshpeth cops.

Following the complaint filed by Jahid, cops have booked accused auto driver under Sections 379 of the IPC and started the investigation.

Similarly two incidents more of robbery were reported under Sitabuldi police where a middle aged woman from Kolhapur and a 39-year-old woman was relieved of gold ornaments to the tune of 1.47 lakh from bus and auto respectively.

Mahananda Ashok Solanke (45), a resident of Shivshri Bulding, Kolhapur was in the city on Sunday. She boarded a bus for Akola from Mor Bhavan bus stop at 12 pm. At around 12.30 pm when the bus reached Ravi Nagar, Mahananda reached out to her purse to pay for ticket. However, she was taken aback when she found that her purse carrying cash 1,800 and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 92,300 were missing.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mahananda, Sitabuldi police have registered an offence under Section 379 of the IPC and launched the manhunt of the accused.

Under similar circumstances, Aasha Ravindra Dhoke, a resident of Hingna was robbed of her black purse during the auto ride between Sitabuldi and Hingna. Following the compliant of the victim, Sitabuldi cops have registered an offence and started the probe.