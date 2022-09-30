Many Cong, NCP leaders to join BJP before 2024 polls: Bawankule

Nagpur: Newly-elected Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday claimed that many big-wigs of the Congress and NCP will join the BJP by 2024 elections.
While addressing the media, Bawankule said that the previous government which was in power — MVA government will face a major jolt ahead of the 2024 assembly polls. The MLC claimed that many leaders from the opposition parties would switch over to the BJP and a major shift would be witnessed.
Bawankule further added that it was only the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders who benefited in the three-tiered government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. “The other two parties just suffered when the government was in power,” he claimed.
