Back-to-back murders over booze within hour jolts Nagpur

Nagpur: In a chilling start to the week, Nagpur witnessed two brutal murders within the span of an hour during the early hours of Monday, sending shockwaves across the Second Capital of Maharashtra. Both killings stemmed from heated arguments fuelled by alcohol and lingering personal enmities. What began as verbal spats escalated into deadly violence, highlighting the growing trend of impulsive crimes tied to intoxication and unresolved disputes. Police have launched parallel investigations into both incidents, even as residents express alarm over the city’s deteriorating law and order situation.

The back-to-back killings, one near Gujri Chowk and the other near Cotton Market Metro Station, created panic in Nagpur. Lakadganj and Ganeshpeth Police have registered the cases and arrested all the accused within hours.

The first murder took place in the Lakadganj Police Station area. The victim has been identified as Harshal Anil Saudagar (26), a resident of Juni Mangalwari near Lal School. Harshal worked at Taj Finance Company, where he was responsible for seizing vehicles. He had lost his father and lived with his mother. On Sunday night, Harshal got into an argument with a man named Vaibhav Namdev Hedau at a beer bar located at Gujri Chowk. The exact reason for the fight is unclear, but some people at the bar intervened and tried to calm the situation.

However, the matter escalated later. While Harshal was on his way home at 1 am, he was allegedly attacked by Vaibhav and three of his associates. The attackers were identified as Prajwal alias Farooq Namdev Kanarkar (24), a resident of Gangabagh Pardi, Prajwal alias Paju Sudhakar Dorle (24), a resident of Nawabpura, and Rahul alias Dadya Dashrath Shete (33), a known criminal from Gujri Chowk. The group allegedly surrounded Harshal and brutally attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.

The police reached the scene quickly after receiving information and took control of the situation. All four accused were arrested shortly afterward and were produced in court on Monday afternoon. They were remanded to police custody for further investigation.

The second murder occurred in the Ganeshpeth police station area, near the Cotton Market Metro Station, around 1.30 am. In this case, the victim was Amol Paikuji (36), a resident of Nandanvan slum.

According to the police, Amol had a dispute over alcohol with Shwetambar alias Muluk Duryodhan Meshram (42), who lived in Nehru Nagar slum. The two reportedly argued over serving liquor, and during the altercation, Shwetambar allegedly kicked Amol, causing him to fall and his head hit the ground hard. The blow caused a serious head injury. Realizing the gravity of the situation, Shwetambar reportedly gave money to his friend Satish and sent Amol to the hospital. Amol succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

The police registered a case and arrested Shwetambar. He was also produced in court on Monday and sent to police custody.