My son-in-law’s arrest in drugs case conspiracy to defame me: Khadse

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Tuesday claimed the arrest of his son-in-law in a drugs case in Pune was a conspiracy to defame him as he had raised his voice about a “honeytrap” scandal.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, NCP (SP) leader Khadse further claimed someone was the “mastermind” of the conspiracy and the police were acting as “puppets”. He also asked why his son-in-law Pranjal Khewalkar was named as the prime accused in the drugs case, claiming visuals of the police raid showed the alleged contraband was found in a purse of one of the accused women. Pune police’s Crime Branch raided a “drug party” at a studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area at around 3:30 am on Sunday, leading to the arrest of seven persons, including Khewalkar, and seizure of suspected cocaine, marijuana, hookah set-ups and bottles of liquor, officials earlier said.

Medical reports of Khewalkar and another person have confirmed the consumption of liquor at the “drug party” busted by the police, an official said on Monday. Khewalkar’s wife and NCP (SP) state unit president Rohini Khadse met a senior officer of the Pune Police on Monday.