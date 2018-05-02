Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Babbu Galaxy Hotel owner, one other booked for stealing electric goods

    Nagpur : A DVR machine, STD BSNL tower machinery and CCTV camera boards collectively of Rs 15 lakh were stolen from a private property belonging to one, Mohammad Shakeel Husain Sheikh (45), a resident of Mominpura, near Kamalbaba Dargha under Gittikhadan police station.

    According to police sources, Sheikh owns a private property at Gorewada under Gittikhadan police station.

    On February 1, accused Mirza Aarif Beg, owner of renowned Babbu Galaxy Hotel in MIDC area and Mirza Sheryab Beg reportedly sneaked into his property and fled with electric goods worth Rs 15 lakh.

    Based on the complaint lodged by Sheikh, Gittikhadan police have booked the accused under Sections 379, 34 of the IPC and started the probe

