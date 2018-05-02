Nagpur sizzles at 46.3 degree on first day of nautapa, Chandrapur hottest in Vidarbha

Nagpur.As the hottest days of summer – Nautapa began from Saturday, the effect was evident as the sun unleashed a burning effect across Nagpur, which sizzled at 46.3 degree Celsius on its first day. Even as Regional Meteorogical Centre, Nagpur has issued heat wave warning for Saturday and next four days, the city people were forced to stay indoors during daytime. The Met department has maintained that citizens should follow common health advisory during these days and avoid stepping out in the sun from 11 am to 5 pm.

Besides Nagpur, other cities of Vidarbha too witnessed heat wave conditions. Chandrapur recorded the highest temperature of 46.8 degree Celsius on Saturday.

Among the other cities of Vidarbha, Buldhana was relatively on lower side of mercury with 41.4 degree.

As per the Met department’s forecast, temperature may continue to remain at 46 degree for the next 4 days while it may come down by a degree from May 30.