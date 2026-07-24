Nagpur Launches PMJAY e-KYC Drive from August 1

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will launch a Special PMJAY e-KYC Campaign from August 1 to August 15, 2026, to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) complete their e-KYC verification and can avail healthcare benefits under the scheme.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by NMC Commissioner Dr. Vipin, who directed officials to ensure maximum outreach and complete the e-KYC process for as many eligible beneficiaries as possible through coordinated efforts.

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Senior officials, including Additional Commissioner (City) Ankit, Medical Health Officer Dr. Dipak Selokar, Additional Medical Health Officer Dr. Narendra Bahirwar, Epidemic Officer Dr. Govardhan Navkhare, PMJAY coordinators, and representatives from the Food and Civil Supplies Department and CRC centres, attended the meeting.

Over 3.14 Lakh Ayushman Cards Distributed

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According to the NMC Health Department, 3,14,200 eligible beneficiaries have already received Ayushman cards. Since December 1, 2025, more than 2,68,575 beneficiaries have completed their e-KYC through the efforts of 1,157 ASHA workers.

The remaining eligible beneficiaries will be covered during the special e-KYC fortnight, with assistance available through:

ASHA workers

Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs)

Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWCs)

Fair Price Shops

CRC Centres

Authorised portal ID holders

₹5 Lakh Health Cover Under PMJAY

Under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, eligible families are entitled to cashless treatment of up to ₹5 lakh annually for 1,256 medical procedures and surgeries at government and empanelled private hospitals.

Additionally, senior citizens aged 70 years and above are eligible for an additional health cover of ₹5 lakh.

How to Complete PMJAY e-KYC

Beneficiaries can generate their Ayushman Card through the Ayushman App or the official PMJAY beneficiary portal. The e-KYC process requires:

Aadhaar number

Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Once verification is completed, beneficiaries can download and print their Ayushman Card.

The NMC Health Department has appealed to all eligible citizens to participate in the Special PMJAY e-KYC Campaign from August 1 to 15 and complete their verification to continue receiving the benefits of the government’s health insurance schemes.

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