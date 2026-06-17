Ayushi Lade Successfully Hosts Ignite Fashion Week Edition 3 & Face of India 2K26

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Nagpur: Ignite Fashion Week – Edition 3 and Face of India 2K26 – Edition 1 concluded with great success at Nehjit Resorts, Nagpur. The grand fashion and pageant event, organized by Ayushi Lade, provided a prestigious platform for aspiring models, talented contestants, and fashion enthusiasts to showcase their confidence, talent, and elegance.

The event featured multiple fashion rounds, personality assessments, and stage performances, highlighting the dedication and hard work of the participants.

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Girls Pageant Winners

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🥇 Winner – Riddhi Chaudhari

🥈 1st Runner-Up – Shruti Raut

🥉 2nd Runner-Up – Ankita Fokmare

Boys Pageant Winners

🥇 Winner – Rudraksh Pandey

🥈 1st Runner-Up – Rehan Sheikh

🥉 2nd Runner-Up – Gaurav Pandey

Speaking on the occasion, organizer Ayushi Lade expressed her gratitude to all participants, judges, sponsors, guests, and team members for making the event a grand success.

The event celebrated fashion, talent, and self-confidence while inspiring young individuals to pursue their dreams in the fashion and entertainment industry. The evening concluded with a spectacular crowning ceremony and enthusiastic applause from the audience.

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