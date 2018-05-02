Ayodhya decked up for Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

Every street in Ayodhya was seen illuminated with earthen lamps ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on Wednesday.

People also lit diyas on the banks of Saryu river as part of the ‘deepotsava’ celebrations in the temple town which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries arrive today for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The entire Ayodhya has been decked up and massive preparations have been made for this occasion with a festive air.

Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that 11,000 diyas will be lit at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu river and that all houses and temples in Ayodhya will be celebrating with a ‘deepotsava’ (festival of lights) on the nights of August 4 and 5.

The construction work of Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone laying ceremony, in which dignitaries from various political and religious fields have been invited to participate.