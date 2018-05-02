Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Aug 5th, 2020
    Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away

    Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar has passed away in Pune. Nilangekar had tested COVID-19 positive last month but his reports from 2 days back came out negative. The cause of death is yet unknown.

    Nialgekar was a senior Congress leader from the state of Maharashtra and was the Chief Minister between 3 June 1985 – 6 March 1986. He had to resign when the Bombay High Court passed strictures against him after his daughter’s marks in the MD exams were found to have been fudged. His rule was the briefest of all chief ministers (apart from caretaker chief minister PK Sawant).

    Nilangekar established the Maharashtra Education Trust 1968. Under the agies of his education Society around four senior colleges,12 Higher secondary schools and 15 primary schools established. Maharashtra Pharmacy College, Nilanga, www.mcpnilanga.com was established in 1984. Maharashtra Poly. ( D.Pharmacy) Institute Nilanga Govt. Aided started in 1981. Maharashtra College of Engineering in 1983. His interests include reading, classical music, volleyball and table tennis. He was born in Nilanga, his home town

