12 goats killed in Leopard attack near Nagpur

Nagpur: A dozen goats were killed in a Leopard attack at Dorli Bhadaji, under Kalmeshwar Police Station here, on Monday. Goats, in mauled state, were found in the field.

Speaking to Nagpur Today RFO Archana Lavkarkar informed that, Forest Department received a call regarding the incident on Monday morning. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the Forest Officials rushed to the spot. Prima facie, the incident appears to be occurred in late hours of Sunday or in the early hours of Monday,” she said.

