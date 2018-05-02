Avid visitors flocks COMPEX-2020



Nagpur : The ongoing 28th edition of Comp-Ex’ at its new venue at Reshimbagh Ground is being flocked by techno savvy, enthusiastic and curious visitors. Saturday being a weekend as well as a government holiday, unprecedented footfall was experienced. For the people living in Nandanwan, Reshimbagh, Sakkardara, Hanuman Nagar etc. and beyond, Comp-Ex’ IT expo being held in their neighborhood is indeed a new experience for them. Excitement to visit and explore the in-things in technology which touches daily lives of people by way of laptops, internet, mobile phones, security systems, communication and e-services applications is the crux of interest seen in the visitors.

Huge domes with well-laid pavilions, stall, free-moving alleys, gaming zone, food plaza are planned to provide utmost convenience and pleasure to people at Comp-Ex’. People were seen coming as late as 9.00 pm too on Friday evening when the entry to the expo was to be closed.

A happy hunting ground for the IT enthusiasts who visited in large numbers on Saturday and explored new products, offers, deals and discounts. Refurbished laptops by Master Computers is a huge hit with budget savvy youngsters who can pick up branded refurbished laptops in very good condition, restored as good as new for as low as just 10,000/-. The stall of Master Computers is an attraction in itself where more than 480 computers have been arranged in the stall setting and decoration.

Sunday will be the last day of Comp-Ex’ 2020. Therefore it is one last bit opportunity for the IT enthusiasts to visit and shop for IT products and services in the field of Computer, Mobile phones and Security cased CCTV systems which are on sale at prices much below the Online Sellers who sell on discount but don’t offer prompt and timely service to the customers.

Some of the company’s stal;l and products to watch out are Key Computers’ Advance digital classroom, Conference room digital signage AIO flat panels, solution for all teaching institutes Tution classes. Corporate display boards, Neotouch flat panel. Esdee Business Machine is the next generation technological company, primarily in the area of Data Storage, Backup And Cloud services from entry level to Enterprise NAS, SAN & Unified Storage to cater every segments like Home users, SOHO, SME, Enterprise, Government, Educational & Research institutions, Synology is a company dedicated to develop high-performance, reliable, versatile, and environmentally-friendly NAS servers that provides an affordable way to centralize data storage, simplify data backup, share and sync files across different platforms, and access data on-the-go.

Vinay Dharmadhikari, President VCMDWA has urged people of Nagpur, especially people from nearby areas to visit and experience Comp-Ex’ 2020. The deals and offers on the last day may surprise the prospective buyers who can pocket very attractive bargains on the products of their need or interest before the curtains finally come down today.

The core team of VCMDWA comprises of Vinay Dharmadhikari, President, Dinesh Naidu, Vice President, Lalit Gandhi, Secretary, Jayanti Patel, Treasurer, Ranjit Umathe, Joint Secretary while Sanjay Chourasia, Rohit Jaiswal and Shahzad Akhtar are the Executive Body Members. This core team, with support from other members of VCMDWA, has put in their best, orchestrated and synchronized effort, notwithstanding the ever looming threat of rains, to put up a great enterprise in making Comp-Ex’ 2020 a successful event.

The notable support to Comp-Ex’ 2020 was extended by The Hitavada as the Media Partner, Click IT as the IT Media Partner and D-Link as the Networking Partner besides other enterprises like UCN Cable Network, My FM, Signpost, Nagpur Today, Gizmore, i-ball and Suritex P. Ltd. Who have been extending their invaluable support to Comp-Ex’ since many past editions.

Compex will remain open for visitors on the last day today from 12 Noon to 9.00 pm.