    Published On : Sat, Jan 11th, 2020
    9 killed in an explosion blast at a chemical factory in Tarapur midc

    Nine people were killed in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Tarapur chemical zone near Mumbai late Saturday evening.

    At least 5 people were seriously injured. The unit was in production at the time of the incident.

    Laxman Rathod, MSEDCL’s Deputy Chief Engineer, Boisar, said: “Around 1900, we received a call after an aluminum sheet from the company mentioned fell on the transformer in the Kolwade 11 KV (kilovolt) supply in the region and in the region As a result, the transformer near the device was de-energized.

    “The electricity was switched off automatically and for security reasons we also switched off the power supply to the N-Zone feeder. As a result, around 200 units have no electricity. ”

    The Boisar MIDC fire service, the Palghar fire service and the Tarapur nuclear power plant are on site to control the fire, Rathod said.

    The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, the official said.

    The company produces ammonium nitrate and the explosion was heard 25 km near the villages of Palghar and Dahanu.

