    Mon, Mar 30th, 2020
    Automobile companies to make ventilators: Govt

    The health ministry has announced that automobile manufacturers have been asked to make ventilators and they are working on it.

    Reports say that Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra & Mahindra is believed to be in the final stage of discussions with Bangalore-based ventilator exporter Skanray Technologies. Tata group, through Tata Motors, is also in last-minute negotiations with a Mysuru-based manufacturer to ramp up ventilator manufacturing.

    In a communication to major automobile manufacturers, the Ministry of Heavy Industries asked them to explore using their manufacturing facilities and manpower to produce ventilators. Reports said that the communication was issued after a joint meeting of the top four companies — Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Tata Motors and Hyundai.

    US President Donald Trump last week invoked emergency powers to require General Motors Co to build much-needed ventilators for coronavirus patients.

    ‘Niraamayaa Bhava!’ an initiative to Know about COVID-19 by City Author
    Unsung Lockdown Warriors : NMC-OCW stay at work to provide safe drinking water
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    CoronaVirus Live Update : पुण्यात करोनाचा पहिला बळी; ५२ वर्षीय व्यक्तीचा उपचारादरम्यान मृत्यू
    खोकला-सर्दी-तापाचे रुग्ण तपासतांना डॉक्टरांनी प्रतिबंधात्मक काळजी घ्यावी
    गोंदियाः सो जाओ तो रातें, जागो तो सबेरा ‘ रैन बसेरा ’
    अदानी फाउंडेशन ने पीएम केयर्स फंड में 100 करोड़ दान दिए
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 3 including 11 year old test Positive, Tally 14
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    ‘लॉकडाऊन’चे काटेकोर पालन करा, अन्यथा….!
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    Video: “मौत से आंख मिलाने की जरूरत क्या है” – DCP राहुल माकनिकर
    Video : Nagpur DCP urge people through his Poem – Don’t come out of your houses
    नागपुर में कोरोना वायरस के 2 नए मरीज मिले, संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या हुई 16
    खोकला-सर्दी-तापाचे रुग्ण तपासतांना डॉक्टरांनी प्रतिबंधात्मक काळजी घ्यावी
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    दहा हजाराहून अधिक विस्थापितांची सोय
    शेतकऱ्यांनी थेट शहरात येऊन भाजीपाला विकावा
    गरीब व गरजूंना शिवभोजन थाळीचे मोफत वितरण
    खासगी वैद्यकीय सेवा अबाधित ठेवा!
