Automobile companies to make ventilators: Govt

The health ministry has announced that automobile manufacturers have been asked to make ventilators and they are working on it.

Reports say that Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra & Mahindra is believed to be in the final stage of discussions with Bangalore-based ventilator exporter Skanray Technologies. Tata group, through Tata Motors, is also in last-minute negotiations with a Mysuru-based manufacturer to ramp up ventilator manufacturing.

In a communication to major automobile manufacturers, the Ministry of Heavy Industries asked them to explore using their manufacturing facilities and manpower to produce ventilators. Reports said that the communication was issued after a joint meeting of the top four companies — Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Tata Motors and Hyundai.

US President Donald Trump last week invoked emergency powers to require General Motors Co to build much-needed ventilators for coronavirus patients.