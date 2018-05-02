Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Auto Rickshaw Unions threaten strike to push fare hike demand, shut cabs

New Delhi: Over 10 lakh auto drivers across Maharashtra have threatened to go on indefinite strike from July 9 if their demands are not met by the end of the month.

The strike was declared as a result of negligence over their demand to increase Rickshaw fares. Besides, the union has also demanded curbing of ola, uber or other app-based cab service and a minimum hike of Rs 4 per km till June 3o, currently, the minimum fare is Rs 18.

The union also claimed that the welfare board is not working towards the development of the autorickshaw drivers. The fare hike the union stated, will aid a comprehensive welfare scheme so as to benefit the drivers on pension, PF, and medical assistance as well as to minimise illegal public transport in the state.

The autorickshaw fares have remained the same for nearly three years. The union will submit the demand to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnaivs and transport minister Diwakar Raote. The autorickshaw is the state’s transport lifeline and a break the services will cripple the daily lives of the public.

Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
ग्रामीण भागातील वीज पुरवठा मध्यरात्री सुरळीत
रामटेक मधून दहावीच्या परीक्षेत आदर्श विद्यालयाच्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे सुयश
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
गोंदियाः झूलेलाल द्वार से होगा उद्धार
Raw water scarcity, wind storms, power tripping and delayed Monsoon posing threat to city water supply
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
Two groups of youth booked for illegal assembly, thrashing in Ajni, Sitabuldi
Bag lifters prey on commuters at Ganeshpeth, Sitabuldi
3 women including 19-yr-old girl molested in separate incidents
सप्तक के पुराने गानों ने बांधा समा, गायक रफ़ी, किशोर और आशा भोसले के सुनाए अनसुने किस्से
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
सा रे गा मा पा लिटल चैम्प’ 2019: नागपुर की सुगंधा दाते बनीं विनर
Eid milan party organised by Haji Abdul Khalique at Teka Naka
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
बच्चों हिम्मत करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती – डॉ. निशा ठाकुर
