Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi

Nagpur: A man strangulated her wife to death following a domestic spat between the two. The case came to the fore after a post mortem report revealed that the housewife was strangulated and also had injuries on her body.

Payal Jambhulkar (24) resident of plot no 17, Omkar Layout, Mhasala, near Church, under jurisdiction of Koradi Police Station. On June 6 morning she was taken toMayo Hospital in critical condition. She was declared dead on arrival and acting on report from Akash Jambhulkar (28), a case of accidental death was registered.

The autopsy report received by police revealed that Payal was thrashed allegedly by Akash. A noisy fight was reported by neighbours between the couple. Akash assaulted Payal and later strangulated her on evening of June 5.

He tried to cover up the act by admitting wife to hospital the next morning to portray a good act before police. However post mortem failed Akash and cops have now registered a case of murder.