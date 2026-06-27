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Nagpur: Marking the return of elected representatives to the budget-making process after nearly five years, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Saturday presented a revised budget of Rs 6,202.48 crore for the financial year 2026-27. Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani-Wakhare unveiled the budget, laying emphasis on infrastructure development, healthcare, education, street lighting, and enhancing civic revenue through a “ducting policy,” while ensuring there is no increase in property taxes.

The budget is Rs 345.48 crore higher than the Municipal Commissioner’s original proposal of Rs 5,857 crore (official estimate Rs 5,840.65 crore), incorporating several ward-level suggestions made by Standing Committee members.

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The budget, presented at the Suresh Bhat Auditorium, is the first to be tabled by the ruling elected body since 2021. Following the dissolution of the elected general body in 2022, the civic administration had been functioning under an administrator, with the Municipal Commissioner presenting the annual budgets until 2025.

Chairperson Dani said the budget aims to improve the quality of life for Nagpur residents through increased spending on healthcare services, educational infrastructure, civic amenities, roads, and street lighting, while also focusing on strengthening the corporation’s financial resources by boosting revenue generation.

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A significant feature of the budget is that it does not propose any hike in property taxes, providing relief to citizens despite increased developmental expenditure.

The budget was originally scheduled to be presented on May 19. However, following the announcement of the civic elections on May 18, the special meeting convened for the budget presentation was adjourned indefinitely without tabling the financial proposals. After the completion of the electoral process, the Standing Committee finally presented the revised budget on Saturday.

The budget will now be placed before the NMC General Body for final approval.

Historic milestone

Shivani Dani-Wakhare also created history by becoming the first woman Standing Committee Chairperson in nearly two decades to present the NMC budget. The last woman to do so was Nandini Hadke, who presented the budget for 2006-07.

She is the fifth woman in the civic body’s history to head the Standing Committee and present the annual budget. Earlier, the distinction was held by Tarabai Meshram (1978), Abha Chaturvedi (1994), Abha Pandey (2005), and Nandini Hadke (2006).

With a background and keen interest in economics, Shivani Dani-Wakhare is expected to focus on balancing revenue augmentation with sustained urban development, while addressing the city’s growing infrastructure and civic service requirements.

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