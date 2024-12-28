Auto driver, mother killed in road mishap in MIDC, Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: An auto-rickshaw driver and his mother riding with him were killed as the vehicle hit a road-divider on Central MIDC Road on the midnight between Thursday and Friday in Nagpur.

According to police, Rohit Gopal Sakhare (25), a resident of Ward No 3, Zenda Chowk, Rajiv Nagar, Hingna Road, was an auto-rickshaw driver. On Thursday, he had taken his mother Karuna Sakhare (49) in his auto-rickshaw (MH-31/FB-4110) to Shambhu Nagar, Nara Road, Jaripatka, for the celebration of birthday of his nephew.

On way home, around 12.05 am on Friday, Rohit allegedly drove the auto-rickshaw recklessly and hit a street-divider. Rohit and his mother both sustained serious injuries, and were rushed to AIIMS, where doctors declared both dead.

Senior Inspector Mahesh Chavan of MIDC Police Station said Rohit likely failed to negotiate the turn where there was a curve. “The auto-rickshaw’s right side dashed the divider. The impact can be made out from the damage to the vehicle on its right side,” said Chavan. “The son was thrown on the divider of the road. He likely landed on his head after being thrown out of the auto-rickshaw. His mother landed on the cement road and was also suffered grievous injuries on the head. The victims were profusely bleeding from the head,” said Chavan, adding they were rushed to the hospital but were already dead by then.

Based on the statement of Mohit Gopal Sakhare (19), MIDC Police registered a case under Sections 281, 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) read with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. (MVA) Further investigations are in progress into the case.