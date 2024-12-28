Bizarre: Murder convict kills again to return to jail for free food, medicare, safety!

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a chilling turn of events, a 34-year-old murder convict in Nagpur, Richesh Sikkelwar, killed his former friend, Kuldeep Chavan, on Thursday night, only to surrender at Ajni Police Station soon after. His motive? A bizarre longing to return to the confines of jail life, where he enjoyed free food, medical care, and a sense of community that he claims is absent in the outside world.

The murder occurred at a secluded place Avinash Ground in Ajni police station area, where Sikkelwar brutally stoned Chavan to death. Initially, he told police he was enraged with Chavan for not visiting him even once during his five-year stint in Nagpur Central Jail. He further alleged that he committed his first murder for Chavan’s sake, but Chavan failed to support him during his incarceration.

However, investigators quickly saw through Sikkelwar’s claims. Under sustained questioning, he admitted the killing was less about revenge and more about his desperation to return to jail, where he found solace and security.

A history of violence

Sikkelwar was first jailed in 2019 after murdering a man who opposed his relationship with the victim’s sister. Granted bail earlier this year, he found life outside the prison walls unbearable. “Sikkelwar is fascinated with jail life. He appreciates the free facilities and the absence of responsibilities like earning for food or shelter,” a senior police officer revealed.

Without family or support, Sikkelwar considered prison his only refuge. “The prison staff and fellow inmates provided him with a sense of belonging, which he couldn’t find in society,” added the officer.

An unfolding tragedy

Sikkelwar’s frustrations spilled over into his interactions with Chavan after his release on bail. Police said he frequently harassed Chavan for money and alcohol, often barging into his home and creating scenes. On the night of the murder, the two argued over money before Sikkelwar fatally attacked Chavan.

Authorities are now examining the psychological aspects of Sikkelwar’s case, as it raises questions about rehabilitation and support for released convicts.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many wondering how a system designed for punishment and reform could become a haven for someone like Sikkelwar. Meanwhile, Ajni police have charged him with murder, and he is now back in custody — a place he openly admits he wanted to be.