RTOs to deploy radar-equipped vehicles to track traffic offenders in Maharashtra

The radar system-mounted interceptor vehicles will be distributed among major cities such as Nagpur, Mumbai, Nashik, and Pune for enhanced e-challans

Nagpur: All 55 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Maharashtra will soon get radar system-mounted interceptor vehicles capable of detecting up to 800 traffic offenders in an hour, thus significantly increasing the number of e-challans issued. The existing laser guns fitted in RTO interceptor vehicles issue a maximum 15 e-challans in an hour.

State Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar on Friday announced that the department has placed orders for 69 radar system-mounted interceptor vehicles — one each for the 55 RTOs and the remaining 14 will be distributed among major cities such as Nagpur, Mumbai, Nashik, and Pune. He added that they will initially target helmetless riders to reduce the number of two-wheeler fatalities.

Mumbai is expected to get at least five radar system-mounted interceptor vehicles that are capable of detecting multiple traffic violations simultaneously, sources said.

The deployment of these radar-mounted interceptor vehicles, each costing Rs 16-17 lakh, is expected to significantly increase the number of e-challans issued by RTOs’ flying squads as compared to the laser guns fitted in RTO interceptor vehicles inaugurated by former CM Eknath Shinde on March 13.

“We will have one of the best systems in the country to tackle helmetless riding and to punish maximum offenders. The radar system can be used for other violations in the near future, including speeding and lane cutting,” Bhimanwar said.

The radar can capture the errant vehicle’s picture with speed detection and track multiple offences without stopping any vehicle on the road. The radar system will also detect triple-seat riding offences, said officials.

At present, the radar system is in the process of installation in 69 interceptor vehicles.

The primary role of these interceptor vehicles is to patrol at least nine major highways and arterial roads in cities and rural areas and curb traffic violations such as speeding, lane cutting, and other infractions. These vehicles are outfitted with advanced technology, including speed guns and breathalysers, to enforce traffic laws and ensure the safety of road users.