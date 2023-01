KKM-5: DPS Boys, Ursula Girls record victories in hockey event

Nagpur: Delhi Public School boys and St Ursula girls registered wins over their rivals in the ongoing hockey event of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Season 5 at Vidarbha Hockey Association ground in Nagpur.

While DPS beat Swaminarayan through a solitary goal from Alok Kumar in the 12th minute, Ursula girls edged out School of Scholars, Beltarodi through Jyoti Chakate’s lone strike. In the senior category, South East Central Railways and Divisional Sports Association Central Railways thrashed their respective rivals.

Results:

Under-17 Boys: Delhi Public School 2 (Alok Kumar 12th, Tejas Murmure 23rd) beat Swaminarayan School 0. Madan Gopal School 1 (Nilesh Gupta 17th) bt Kids World 0.

Under-17 Girls: Kids World 3 (Priyani Pardhi 9th, 23rd, Pratiksha Kokade 12th) bt Delhi Public School Kamptee 0. St Ursula 1 (Jyoti Chakate) bt SOS Beltarodi 0.

Senior men: Orange City 7 (Naresh Telang 6th, 41st, Firoz 8th, Miller Francis 19th, Ronald 39th, Shahid Sheikh 44th, Christopher Peter 50th) bt Police Boys 0. SECR 8 (Rajhans 1st, Imran Sheikh 5th, 18th, Ejaj Qureshi 6th, 17th, Prajwal Budde 25th, Ashok Nande 24th, 38th) bt Hill Academy 0. DSA CR 4 (Izhar Hussain 47th, Irshad Mirza 51st PS, Shailendra Singh 53rd, 60th)) bt Ajni Sporting Club 1.

Kabaddi: Melghat Krida Mandal, Maratha Lancers and Sangharsh Krida Mandal girls moved up in the KKM 5 Kabaddi tournament being played at Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur.

In the men’s section, Garjana Krida Manda, Sangharsh Krida Mandal, Om Amar Krida Mandal and Shiv Shakti Krida Mandal registered victories.

Results:

Men: Garjana Krida Mandal, Wardha bt Sai Krida Mandal, Nagpur by 27 points; Sangharsh Krida Mandal bt Jai Hind Krida Mandal by 9 points; Om Amar Krida Mandal bt Jai Hind Krida Mandal by 3 points; Shiv Shakti Krida Mandal, Umred bt Vikrant Krida Mandal by 10 points.

Girls: Melghat Krida Mandal, Melghat bt Shiv Shakti Krida Mandal, Kamptee by 7 points; Maratha Lancers bt Sai Krida Mandal, Vidarbha by 17 points; Sangharsh Krida Mandal by Shiv Shakti Krida Mandal, Hinganghat by 4 points.

Kho-Kho: Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal, Nagpur, Vidarbha Youth Krida Mandal, Katol, Vidarbha Krida Mandal Gadchiroli, Vidarbha Krida Mandal, Katol boys and others made it to the quarter-finals of KKM 5 Kho-Kho tournament which is being held at Vidarbha level.

In women’s section, Nav Jai Hind Yavatmal, Chhatrapati Yuvak B Nagpur, Taluka Krida Sankul Warora, Maratha Friends, Amravati, Anjani Krida Mandal, Akola were the teams to make it to the last eight of the competition.

Results:

Women: Nav Jai Hind Krida Mandal, Yavatmal bt Anant Krida Mandal, Akola by 7 points; Vidarbha KridaMandal, Katol bt Chhatrapati Yuvak B Nagpur by 16 points; Chhatrapati Yuvak A Nagpur bt Taluka Sankul Warora by 9points; Maratha Friends Amravati bt Vidarbha Youth Katol by 5 points.

Men: Vidarbha Youth Krida Mandal Katol bt Chhatrapati Sambhaji Krida Mandal Warora by 6 points; Sheshmurti KridaMandal, Talvel bt SSPM, Wardha by 3 points; Nav Jai Hind Krida Mandal Yavatmal bt Rajapeth Sporting, Amravati by 4 points; Nav Maharashtra Nagpur bt Sai Yuvak, Amravati by 4 points; Vidarbha Krida Mandal, Katol bt Nav Maharashtra by 3 points.

