With no full-time Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, NMC working takes a hit

Nagpur: The shoddy affairs being run by cash-starved Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) could be gauged from the fact the civic body is functioning without full-fledged Chief Accounts and Finance Officer (CAFO) since months. To make matters worse, the officer holding the post as acting CAFO was promoted and transferred to another city last week. The Municipal Commissioner has not assigned the responsibility to any other officer as yet. The outcome is that all financial works of the civic body have got stalled.

Since the post of CAFO is filled from Government quota, Madan Gadge was appointed as full time officer on the post. He completed his tenure and handled financial affairs without any hassles. However, a controversy erupted at the fag end of Gadge’s tenure as it got revealed that he utilised the special funds provided by State Government for routine expenditure of the civic body.

As a result, NMC did not face any difficulty in general terms. But when the details of special funds were investigated, the fact came to the fore. This act of Gadge had left the then Municipal Commissioner red-faced. After the retirement of Gadge, the then Municipal Commissioner had appointed his ‘trusted’ Deputy Commissioner Kapadnis as Acting Chief Accounts and Finance Officer and handled the dicey situation. Another Deputy Commissioner Mohite used to hold the post whenever Kapadnis was on leave. But after the promotion and transfer of Kapadnis to another city, the Additional Municipal Commissioner Sheikh was given the responsibility of the post.

However, the post of CAFO again fell vacant as Sheikh too was promoted and shifted to Dhule last Saturday. Since then, the post is waiting for new incumbent to occupy the chair.

The vacant post of Chief Accounts and Finance Officer shows how the affairs are being run in Nagpur Municipal Corporation.