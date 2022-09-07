Anant Chaturdashi: 189 swimmers to guard immersion sites in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: To avoid any untoward incident on Anant Chaturdashi, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has roped in 189 swimmers to guard various Ganesh immersion sites near riverbanks in Second Capital of the State. Besides, Kolar River, Kanhan River and Koradi Lake, seven other places have been finalized by the administration for immersion.

It is pertinent to mention that a total 634 Ganesh Mandals have installed idols in the city. Of these, 411 are more than four feet in height. As per the guidelines, large idols have to be immersed in rivers.

This immersion is set to take place between September 9 and 11. To keep devotees safe on this occasion, swimmers will be deployed at various sites.

