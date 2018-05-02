Maser Technology launches ATULYA Sterilizer for retail in India to combat COVID 19; unveiled by Union Cabinet Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur, August 11, 2020- Maser- the only Indian medical MSME working on microwave technology for disinfection solution has announced the launch of a new product – ATULYA, to enable sterilization of surfaces, surroundingsand aerosols during COVID 19 spread. The product was launched by Union Cabinet Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister for MSME and Road Transport & Highways, in the presence of Dr. Vikas Mahatme, Member of Parliament and Padma Shri Awarded Indian ophthalmologist , Ms. Shivani Dani Wakhre, President – BJYM Nagpur and others at an event in Nagpur with an aim to introduce the technology to masses while people together fight the battle against Coronavirus. ATULYA works on microwave technology to disintegrate virus and bacteria.

ATULYA runs on the technology developed by Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, deemed university of DRDO.The sterilizer is operated as a handheld device and depending on the shape and size it has the capability to sterilize objects, surfaces, surroundings and aerosols within 30 seconds to 1 minutewith a patented smart technology which enables cold sterilization in the range of 56-60 Celsius temperature (MACSR). The 4.5kg model of the product runs on connected power supply of 5 amp. The company is also working on developing a portable battery version of the same.

“At Maser we are always working on solutions that ensure safety of people through disinfection and sterilization. This ambition led us to associate with DIAT (DRDO) and introduce ATULYA sterilizer that would enable a safe surrounding for people. The microwave technology of the product can disintegrate viruses and safeguard users during this pandemic. A 30 secondsimple scan by ATULYA sterilizes any surface upto 5 metres depth, thus eliminating any trace of COVID or similar viruses and bacteria. Prof. K.P. Ray, Dean DIAT (DRDO), is the co-innovator of ‘ATULYA’ and is a world authority on microwave technology. We consider this our responsibility in the current unprecedented times to bring this solution to the masses,” said Monish Bhandari – Founder and Managing Director, Maser Technology.

“It is delightful to see our intelligent Indian minds working on technology backbone and come up with solutions like ATULYA, while we combat COVID 19. This highlights how our Indian MSME’s are taking the vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ a step ahead with every innovation,” said Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari.

ATULYA has capability to penetrate up to a depth of 5 meters across surfaces. Unlike UV and chemical based products it is proven to be safe against cancer, retina damage and skin diseases. ATULYA is tested for Covid / virus sterilizationby DIAT using the revolutionary Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) technique.The unit is compliant to NFX French Sterilization Compliance, STAATT II compliant (USA) and is CE and EN13485 certified for international quality standards.

Price & Availability

ATULYA will be available for government purchase on Government e-Market procurement portal (GeM – https://gem.gov.in/) and on e-commerce website Amazon (https://www.amazon.in/) at an introductory price of INR 12,700/- + taxes.

Parameter Atulya by Maser MD-1 Power Source AC 220V, 50Hz, 15A Magnetron 2.4GHz Magnetron Wattage 800 W Magnetron Anode Voltage 4.2 KV Accessories AC Cord Device Weight (kgs) 7.7 Device Dimensions (LxWxH) (cms) 31.0 x 33.4 x 26.7 Packaging Weight (kgs) 10.75 Packaging Dimensions (LxWxH) (cms) 54.2 x 44.2 x 42.5 Introductory Price Rs 12,700/- + taxes Availability Amazon – 7-10 days from order date

About Maser Technology

Maser Technology was established in 2018 with an aim to provide masses with safe environment to thrive in. Maser is the only company that works on Microwave based advance Technology for Disinfection and Sterilization and has 90% of the Indian medical microwave market share. It has been ranked #1 Medical MSME by SIDBI in 2019. With over 400 years of collective microwave tech experience, the company has entirely focused on its mission to give its best to the society by continuously developing & manufacturing environment friendly products at reasonable rates. In the last 2 years the company has developed 4 disinfection and sterilization products and witnessed a whopping 200% Growth. MaserTech is working on a PAN India level with offices and representation across the world, including U.K, U.S.A, U.A.E, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It also has a strong PAN India network of distributors, channels partners and ecommerce.