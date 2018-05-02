Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    ATM thefts in Wadi, Nandanvan; 2 from Haryana arrested

    Nagpur: In a significant action against recent incidents of theft in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) across the city, Nandanvan police have nabbed two Haryana based men. Cops have also seized 22 ATM/Credit Cards, three mobile phones and other material collectively worth ₹5.65 lakh.

    The names of the accused were given as Asif Khan, 21, son of Jumma Khan and Shahadat, 30, son of Khan Mohammad, both residents of Chandeni Village, in Mewat District (Haryana).

    The duo would pose as customers to enter the ATM. While one of them start making some transaction while the other would opened the upper portion of the machine to steal the cash.

    After receiving the recent complaint in Nandanvan area, the cops started the manhunt using CCTV footage and nabbed the accused duo.

    During the interrogation, the accused also accepted their involvement in theft cases in Gittikhadan, Wadi, Pratap Nagar and Nagpur Railways.

