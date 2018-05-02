AAP shocker! Manish Sisodia trails

Even as TV screens are beaming that the Aam Aadmi Party is sweeping the Delhi polls, a closer look at the results on the Election Commission’s website shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party can still turn around the results.

That’s because the lead margin of AAP candidates is very small compared to that of the BJP’s candidates. And with 28 rounds of counting that need to be done before the final elections are announced, it could go down to the wire.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP’s Ravi Negi by 1427 votes, in Patparganj assembly constituency, after the third round of counting.

Rediff.com’s Syed Firdaus Ashraf brings you 10 seats where the AAP is leading by a wafer-thin margin.

Ajesh Yadav

Constituency: Badli

Margin: 591

Kartar Singh Tanwar

Constituency: Chhatarpur

Margin: 105

Vinay Mishra

Constituency: Dwarka

Margin: 476

Raj Kumari Dhillon

Constituency: Hari Nagar

Margin: 56

Rituraj Govind

Constituency: Kirari

Margin: 178

Somnath Bharti

Constituency: Malviya Nagar

Margin: 617

Rakhi Birla

Constituency: Mangol Puri(SC)

Margin: 785

Kailash Gahlot

Constituency: Najafgarh

Margin: 85

Manish Sisodia

Constituency: Patparganj

Margin: 1427

Naresh Balyan

Constituency: Uttam Nagar

Margin: 249