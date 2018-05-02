Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Feb 11th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    AAP shocker! Manish Sisodia trails

    Even as TV screens are beaming that the Aam Aadmi Party is sweeping the Delhi polls, a closer look at the results on the Election Commission’s website shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party can still turn around the results.

    That’s because the lead margin of AAP candidates is very small compared to that of the BJP’s candidates. And with 28 rounds of counting that need to be done before the final elections are announced, it could go down to the wire.

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP’s Ravi Negi by 1427 votes, in Patparganj assembly constituency, after the third round of counting.

    Rediff.com’s Syed Firdaus Ashraf brings you 10 seats where the AAP is leading by a wafer-thin margin.

    Ajesh Yadav
    Constituency: Badli
    Margin: 591

    Kartar Singh Tanwar
    Constituency: Chhatarpur
    Margin: 105

    Vinay Mishra
    Constituency: Dwarka
    Margin: 476

    Raj Kumari Dhillon
    Constituency: Hari Nagar
    Margin: 56

    Rituraj Govind
    Constituency: Kirari
    Margin: 178

    Somnath Bharti
    Constituency: Malviya Nagar
    Margin: 617

    Rakhi Birla
    Constituency: Mangol Puri(SC)
    Margin: 785

    Kailash Gahlot
    Constituency: Najafgarh
    Margin: 85

    Manish Sisodia
    Constituency: Patparganj
    Margin: 1427

    Naresh Balyan
    Constituency: Uttam Nagar
    Margin: 249

