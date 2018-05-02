AAP shocker! Manish Sisodia trails
Even as TV screens are beaming that the Aam Aadmi Party is sweeping the Delhi polls, a closer look at the results on the Election Commission’s website shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party can still turn around the results.
That’s because the lead margin of AAP candidates is very small compared to that of the BJP’s candidates. And with 28 rounds of counting that need to be done before the final elections are announced, it could go down to the wire.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP’s Ravi Negi by 1427 votes, in Patparganj assembly constituency, after the third round of counting.
Rediff.com’s Syed Firdaus Ashraf brings you 10 seats where the AAP is leading by a wafer-thin margin.
Ajesh Yadav
Constituency: Badli
Margin: 591
Kartar Singh Tanwar
Constituency: Chhatarpur
Margin: 105
Vinay Mishra
Constituency: Dwarka
Margin: 476
Raj Kumari Dhillon
Constituency: Hari Nagar
Margin: 56
Rituraj Govind
Constituency: Kirari
Margin: 178
Somnath Bharti
Constituency: Malviya Nagar
Margin: 617
Rakhi Birla
Constituency: Mangol Puri(SC)
Margin: 785
Kailash Gahlot
Constituency: Najafgarh
Margin: 85
Manish Sisodia
Constituency: Patparganj
Margin: 1427
Naresh Balyan
Constituency: Uttam Nagar
Margin: 249