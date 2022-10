Nagpur: A Delhi-Bangaluru bound AirAsia Flight (I-51732) made an emergency landing at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur after a passanger fell sick midway here, on Saturday.

According to sources, Ann Nancy Thomas (63), reportedly fell unconscious on the flight. Primary treatment observed that her pupils were dilated and she had no pulse. Thomas was subsequently rushed to Kingsway Hospital and found her dead on arrival.

Nagpur Today She was, later, referred to GMCH for second opinion.