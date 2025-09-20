At Halba Jubilee, Gadkari Says: Thank God I Didn’t Get Reservation

Nagpur: At a time when reservation demands are fueling agitations across Maharashtra, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made a striking remark about his own caste background, stating that he thanks God for not having received reservation benefits. Gadkari was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Halba Samaj Mahasangh in Nagpur.

In his address, the senior BJP leader emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship for community progress, adding that no individual is greater because of caste or religion, but rather because of their qualities and abilities. “It is the responsibility of those who are educationally and economically well-off to help others in their community progress,” he said.

Gadkari also underlined the need for collective efforts to ensure economic, social, and cultural development, urging communities to nurture talent and focus on empowerment rather than dependency.