Rokde Jewellers to Unveil Vidarbha’s Largest Showroom at Mahal, Nagpur

Nagpur: Rokde Jewellers, one of Vidarbha’s most trusted jewellery houses, is all set to inaugurate its all-new Mahal showroom at Badkas Chowk, Nagpur, on September 26, 2025.

The opening marks a historic milestone, as it comes exactly 25 years after the launch of Rokde’s first flagship showroom in Mahal, which went on to become a landmark for jewellery lovers in the region. The new showroom, spread across 16,000 sq. ft., will now stand as Vidarbha’s largest jewellery showroom.

Founded over a century ago by Shree Markand Raoji Rokde, Rokde Jewellers has been nurtured by five generations and has expanded its presence across Mahal, Itwari, Airport, Laxminagar, Hingna, Koradi, and Bhandara, with a showroom in Gondia coming soon.

Gold Rate 19 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,600/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The grand launch will also feature celebrity appearances, with popular actress Prajaktta Mali gracing the showroom at 12:00 PM, followed by acclaimed actress Sonali Kulkarni at 5:00 PM.

To celebrate the occasion, Rokde Jewellers has announced exclusive one-day offers:

Showroom opens at 6:00 AM for the first time ever in jewellery retail.

for the first time ever in jewellery retail. 60% off on making charges for gold and silver jewellery at 6:00 AM, with the discount reducing by 5% every hour until it reaches 30%.

for gold and silver jewellery at 6:00 AM, with the discount reducing by 5% every hour until it reaches 30%. 100% off making charges on diamond jewellery throughout the day.

throughout the day. Customers opening a Gold Saving Plan will get 25% off on their first installment.

“This showroom is not just an expansion, but a celebration of 25 years of loyalty and trust from our Mahal patrons. It marks a new era where heritage meets modern brilliance,” said the management of Rokde Jewellers.

The event is expected to draw massive crowds, making it a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for jewellery enthusiasts in Nagpur and across Vidarbha.