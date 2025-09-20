Meeting Held on Vidhan Bhavan Expansion Project in Nagpur; Timely Clearances Stressed

Nagpur: Preparations have begun for the construction of a proposed state-of-the-art seven-storey complex at the Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur, the state’s second capital. To expedite the project, a meeting of the construction committee was held on Friday, where officials were directed to ensure that all required approvals and clearances are obtained on time.

The responsibility for the Vidhan Bhavan expansion has been entrusted to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The first meeting of the committee was chaired by Dr. Vikas Athawale, Secretary of the Legislature, at Vidhan Bhavan.

The meeting was attended by committee member and Legislature Secretary Shivdarshan Salve, Deputy Secretary, Additional District Collector, NMC Deputy Commissioner Milind Mehram, MSRDC Superintendent Engineer Naresh Borkar, and officials from the Public Works Department (PWD).

During the session, Naresh Borkar gave a detailed presentation on the project. Discussions were held on key issues including land conversion, environmental clearance, heritage committee approval, and airport-related permissions.

Committee members also carried out a site inspection of the proposed location. Reviewing the progress, the committee stressed that the process of securing approvals from various departments should be completed within the stipulated timeline to ensure smooth execution of the project.