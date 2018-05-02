Notorious chain-snatcher, vehicle lifter nabbed by Beltarodi cops

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Beltarodi police rounded up a notorious chain-snatcher and vehicle lifter and exposed 10 crimes of such kind with his arrest. Cops have also seized five stolen gold chains and five Splendor motorcycles stolen for chain-snatching crime. The collective value of seized booty is Rs 6.51 lakh.

Police swung into action after receiving a complaint lodged by a woman whose gold chain was snatched by a bike-borne goon on August 11, 2020. Complainant Anita Dnyaneshwar Zade (40), resident of White Field Building, Shyam Nagar, told police that her gold chain worth Rs 23,000 was stolen by a bike-borne goon while returning home walking after shopping near Amrut Lawn, Manish Nagar.

After registering an offence, Beltarodi police formed squads and launched a hunt for the accused goon. Cops scanned CCTV footages at various points and also activated informers in the area. Based on CCTV footages and tip-offs given by informers, cops zeroed in on the accused named Akash Fulchand Irpate (35), resident of Ramkrishna Nagar, Wathoda. During interrogation, cops came to know that the accused Akash used to steal bikes and then indulge in chain-snatching with stolen vehicles. But the notorious criminal used his own motorcycle while returning home.

The accused Akash Irpate was active in Nandanvan, Hudkeshwar and Lakadganj police areas and committed more than 10 crimes of chain-snatching and vehicle lifting. Cops have seized five stolen gold chains weighing 75 grams and five Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles stolen for chain-snatching crime. Cops have also seized cash stolen from a bag lifting. The collective value of seized booty is Rs 6.51 lakh.

The arrest was made by Senior PI Vijay P Akot, PSI Vikas Manpiya, constables Randhir Dixit, Tejram Deole, Avinash Thakre, NPCs Gopal Deshmukh, Vijay Shrivas, Bajrang Junghare, Prashant Sonulkar, sepoys Kunal Landge, Nitin Bawne, Kamalesh Ganer, Rajendra Nagpure, woman sepoy Amita Uike, and Deepak Tarhekar and Mithun Naik of Cyber Cell under the guidance of DCP Zone IV Vivek Masal and ACP Vijaykumar Marathe.