Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Aug 25th, 2020

    Notorious chain-snatcher, vehicle lifter nabbed by Beltarodi cops

    Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Beltarodi police rounded up a notorious chain-snatcher and vehicle lifter and exposed 10 crimes of such kind with his arrest. Cops have also seized five stolen gold chains and five Splendor motorcycles stolen for chain-snatching crime. The collective value of seized booty is Rs 6.51 lakh.

    Police swung into action after receiving a complaint lodged by a woman whose gold chain was snatched by a bike-borne goon on August 11, 2020. Complainant Anita Dnyaneshwar Zade (40), resident of White Field Building, Shyam Nagar, told police that her gold chain worth Rs 23,000 was stolen by a bike-borne goon while returning home walking after shopping near Amrut Lawn, Manish Nagar.

    After registering an offence, Beltarodi police formed squads and launched a hunt for the accused goon. Cops scanned CCTV footages at various points and also activated informers in the area. Based on CCTV footages and tip-offs given by informers, cops zeroed in on the accused named Akash Fulchand Irpate (35), resident of Ramkrishna Nagar, Wathoda. During interrogation, cops came to know that the accused Akash used to steal bikes and then indulge in chain-snatching with stolen vehicles. But the notorious criminal used his own motorcycle while returning home.

    The accused Akash Irpate was active in Nandanvan, Hudkeshwar and Lakadganj police areas and committed more than 10 crimes of chain-snatching and vehicle lifting. Cops have seized five stolen gold chains weighing 75 grams and five Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles stolen for chain-snatching crime. Cops have also seized cash stolen from a bag lifting. The collective value of seized booty is Rs 6.51 lakh.

    The arrest was made by Senior PI Vijay P Akot, PSI Vikas Manpiya, constables Randhir Dixit, Tejram Deole, Avinash Thakre, NPCs Gopal Deshmukh, Vijay Shrivas, Bajrang Junghare, Prashant Sonulkar, sepoys Kunal Landge, Nitin Bawne, Kamalesh Ganer, Rajendra Nagpure, woman sepoy Amita Uike, and Deepak Tarhekar and Mithun Naik of Cyber Cell under the guidance of DCP Zone IV Vivek Masal and ACP Vijaykumar Marathe.

    Trending In Nagpur
    कोरोना : नागपुर में 52 की मौत,1071 नए मरीज,संक्रमितों की संख्या 22000
    कोरोना : नागपुर में 52 की मौत,1071 नए मरीज,संक्रमितों की संख्या 22000
    मध्यप्रदेशात 11427 कोटींच्या महामार्ग प्रकल्पांचा शीलान्यास व लोकार्पण
    मध्यप्रदेशात 11427 कोटींच्या महामार्ग प्रकल्पांचा शीलान्यास व लोकार्पण
    APMC markets in State wore deserted look due to bandh :Dipen Agrawal
    APMC markets in State wore deserted look due to bandh :Dipen Agrawal
    घरीच किंवा घराजवळ विसर्जन करा!
    घरीच किंवा घराजवळ विसर्जन करा!
    अतिरिक्त पोलीस आयुक्त नागपूर डॉ. नीलेश भरणे, १६ इतर अधिकारी कुटुंबीयांसह ४१७ जणांना कोरोना
    अतिरिक्त पोलीस आयुक्त नागपूर डॉ. नीलेश भरणे, १६ इतर अधिकारी कुटुंबीयांसह ४१७ जणांना कोरोना
    Notorious chain-snatcher, vehicle lifter nabbed by Beltarodi cops
    Notorious chain-snatcher, vehicle lifter nabbed by Beltarodi cops
    At 52, Nagpur registers highest single-day deaths, cases up at 22,225
    At 52, Nagpur registers highest single-day deaths, cases up at 22,225
    Nagpur’s Covid Warrior Addl CP Nilesh Bharne test Positive
    Nagpur’s Covid Warrior Addl CP Nilesh Bharne test Positive
    After joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia visits RSS office in Nagpur for first time
    After joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia visits RSS office in Nagpur for first time
    मंडी सेस के विरोध में आज नागपुर कृषि उत्पन बाजार समिति कलमना मार्किट यार्ड पूर्णतः बंद।
    मंडी सेस के विरोध में आज नागपुर कृषि उत्पन बाजार समिति कलमना मार्किट यार्ड पूर्णतः बंद।
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145