At 419 km range, MG ZS EV 2021 debuts at Nangia Cars in Nagpur

Nagpur: As the car lovers of Nagpur has been developing new found love for electric vehicles, MG Motor India has come up with its most awaited latest electric car version. The company has launched the new ZS EV 2021 priced at Rs. 20.99 lakhs (ex-showroom,NAGPUR). The updated version comes with a best-in-class 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery and has a certified range of 419 KM*.

Equipped with new 215/55/R17 tyres, the vehicle and battery-pack ground clearances have been increased to 177 mm and 205 mm respectively. The model recently made its debut at Nangia cars in Nagpur.

Having expanded the charging ecosystem across the country with its partners, the ZS EV 2021 has now been made available for bookings in 31 cities. The car was initially launched in 5 cities during its launch in January 2020.

The MG ZS EV comes with 143 PS power and 350 Nm torque and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. It is available in two variants – Excite & Exclusive. As India’s first pure electric internet SUV, it adopts MG signature global design cues and comes loaded with features such as a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, PM 2.5 Filter, and more.

Along with the ZS EV, MG extends its customers a 5-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences/offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24×7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

MG ZS EV 2021 is covered under MG eShield, wherein the automaker provides a free-of-charge 5-year warranty for unlimited KMs, 8yrs / 1.5 lac KM warranty on the Battery Pack system, round-the-clock Roadside Assistance (RSA) for 5 years, and 5 Labour-free Services.

For more details visit Nangia Cars, MG Nagpur, plot no 33/B, MIDC, Wadi road, opposite Nangia speciality hospital, Nagpur.

Call – 7775022000