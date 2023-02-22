What? Nagpur’s name is not listed on G20 website!

Nagpur: While Second Capital of the State is gearing up for the G20 conference with efforts being made to cover ‘nullahs’ and other beatification, a shocking revelation come to fore as the official website of G20 having calendar of the events to take place in the country has no mention of Nagpur when it comes to host cities.

According to the local daily, when the G20 official website page is open, it shows the list of the cities hosting the ambitious event. In the Indian map on the website, one can see Mumbai and Pune however, Nagpur is actually missing.

As per Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, the G20 Nagpur conference is being organised by RMP Delhi, working as the secretariat of Civil (C20). She also said that local authorities do not have any control over the G20 body or the data being uploaded on the website.

It is pertinent to mention that, on the website of C20 Nagpur was listed as one of the host cities but there were no details about the event to be held except the date and venue.

